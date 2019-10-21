South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Engages Western Cape-Based Religious Leaders On Marriage Policy Review, 23 Oct

press release

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is scheduled to host a dialogue with religious leaders in the Western Cape on the development of a new marriage policy for South Africa. The dialogue will focus on the role of religious leaders in the solemnization and registration of marriages and explore key issues on mainstreaming equality, human dignity and non-discrimination in marriage legislation and practice.

The first dialogue with religious leaders was held in Gauteng, on 26 September 2019. The Western Cape dialogue will further discuss limitations of the current marriage law which does not cater for some religious marriages, like Hindu, Muslim and certain customary marriages in African communities.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs