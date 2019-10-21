South Africa: Stock Theft Duo Apprehended

21 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two male suspects aged 35 and 52 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen sheep yesterday, 20 October 2019.

The arrest followed after members were patrolling on the N9 route from Graaff-Reinet to Aberdeen when they noticed a vehicle parked along the road.

The owner of vehicle said that he was stranded next to the road without petrol when asked by police. Members become suspicious when they heard kicking noises coming from inside the vehicle's boot.

Upon further investigation, four (4) sheep were found in the boot and the two suspects were subsequently arrested. The vehicle was also confiscated.

Both suspects are expected to appear today at Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. The owner of the sheep from Aberdeen will come this afternoon to identify his stock.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga commended the members for the arrest and their vigilance. "One or two suspects in court and livestock recovery is a step closer to winning the fight against rampant stock theft, "said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.