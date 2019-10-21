South Africa: Stock Theft Duo Apprehended

press release

Two male suspects aged 35 and 52 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen sheep yesterday, 20 October 2019.

The arrest followed after members were patrolling on the N9 route from Graaff-Reinet to Aberdeen when they noticed a vehicle parked along the road.

The owner of vehicle said that he was stranded next to the road without petrol when asked by police. Members become suspicious when they heard kicking noises coming from inside the vehicle's boot.

Upon further investigation, four (4) sheep were found in the boot and the two suspects were subsequently arrested. The vehicle was also confiscated.

Both suspects are expected to appear today at Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. The owner of the sheep from Aberdeen will come this afternoon to identify his stock.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga commended the members for the arrest and their vigilance. "One or two suspects in court and livestock recovery is a step closer to winning the fight against rampant stock theft, "said Lt Gen Ntshinga.