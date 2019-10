press release

An operation led by Captain Jafta of Mthatha Stock Theft Unit in collaboration with Sulenkama VISPOL yielded successful results after twenty (20) sheep and nineteen lambs were recovered at Ethwa forest. The recovery was made yesterday, 20 October 2019 at about 13:30.

The sheep have been identified by their lawful owner and handed over.

No arrest has yet been effected and the operation is still in progress.