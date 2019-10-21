South Africa: Police Constable Nabbed for Corruption, Kidnapping and Possession of Counterfeit Money

21 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga — A 44-year-old police constable was arrested by members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by members of Tactical Response Team on Saturday the 19th October 2019, at Komartipoort border.

An intelligence driven operation was conducted following information concerning police officials who were allegedly demanding money from scrap metals dealers transporting goods from Mozambique to South Africa. It is alleged that a vehicle with four occupants was stopped and searched upon entering South Africa, the occupants were then detained despite having valid dealers permits.

The driver was subsequently released and instructed to transport the goods to the dealer with the arrangement that he will come back and pay R25 000.00 bribe in order to release his friends. The matter was reported to the Hawks' who acted swiftly and arrested the officer after he received R10 000.00 from the victim at the back of the police station premises.

Some of the bribe money was found hidden inside different containers including R400 worth of counterfeit money. The Constable is expected to appear at the Komartipoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 October 2019.

