Seychelles: Island Nation Gets a New Craft Beer - Seychelles Blonde

The craft beer is described as deliciously crisp and delightfully fruity with a hint of biscuity sweetness. The handmade beer is the brainchild of entrepreneur Christian Mein and is available at Beach Shak, Beau Vallon beach.

"Seychelles Blonde is infused with an essence of the tropics with unique flavours propelling it to a whole new level of sophistication. It has an alcohol content of 4.5 percent and is served in 355ml brown glass bottles," explained Mein.

Mein added that he was inspired to brew the beer due to a lack of craft beer in Seychelles.

"Having left Seychelles for further studies, I remember going for a drink and being struck by the variety of beers and flavours available. On one occasion, I got talking to the bartender and was instantly impressed by the vast amount of knowledge and passion they had for the various beers on sale," said Mein.

According to Mein, "they were able to tell you almost everything about the beer; the types of grains used, the tasting notes available and the inspiration behind the recipe."

The entrepreneur, who studied in the United Kingdom and Australia, runs his microbrewery at Les Mamelles, a central Mahe district.

"I wanted the Seychellois to have the opportunity to experience the flavours I've tried but also people visiting our islands to experience a truly unique tasting beer made for Seychelles in Seychelles by someone from Seychelles," said Mein.

Mein added that he places more emphasis on quality and on his brewing technique while playing around with the ingredients for the most unique flavour.

The craft beer is currently on sale only at the bar Beach Shak located at Beau Vallon, in the north of Mahe, where the beer was unveiled.

SNA asked Mein why Beach Shak was chosen as the first seller of the beer, which sells for $6 a bottle.

"People love the Beach Shak atmosphere and the idea of the beer being enjoyed there while watching the sunset will only add to that experience," explained Mein.

The owners - Jill and Eddie Laporte - have welcomed this new product, which they said is selling well.

"For the time being the Seychelles Blonde is selling very well, both locals and tourists, males and females, are curious to try out the new product. So far we have very positive reviews from our guests especially as it's something totally different to what is available in terms of locally produced beer," they said via email.

"I don't have the capacity to produce on a large scale which is why I am focusing on getting my beer into bars, restaurants, and hotels where there is a mix of locals and tourists alike," said Mein.

Mein added that around the world, craft beer is very well known and appreciated and he hopes that this will be likewise in Seychelles, the 115 islands archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.