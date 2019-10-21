South Africa: Northern Cape Crowned 2019 Polmusca Unity Festival Champions

press release

The 27th Police's Music and Culture Unity Festival (POLMUSCA) took place between Thursday and Saturday from 17 to 19 of October 2019 where the Northern Cape Province was crowned the 2019 Polmusca Unity Festival Champions.

The Free State Province was this year's 2019 Polmusca National Unity Festival host.

For 27 years, Polmusca has created a platform to build and unite members of the service in song and dance.

The Festival has to date, hosted a number of annual National Unity Festivals rotationally in all nine provinces, including Head Office.

Ten choirs and bands from all the nine provinces including a tenth team from Head Office, participated in the three-day event.

The first day of the competition, featured a ballroom dance competition which saw Kwa-Zulu Natal emerge victorious after competing with all other provinces.

Participants also took part in a poitjiekos, cultural exhibition and choir/bands competition.

The competition culminated in an awards ceremony which was held on Saturday afternoon.

But, it was the Northern Cape Province's performance that impressed the judges over the three days, scoring them the title of overall winner for Polmusca 2019.

During his feedback remarks, Chief Adjudicator for the competition, Mr Michael Dingaan commended the participants for their outstanding performances.

"What a great stage. What a world stage. The quality of talent staged here is remarkable. I want to celebrate our great conductors. What a wonderful display of work that you have shown here. To the participants, you were all amazing"

The Deputy Minister of Police,Mr Cassel Mathale took time off his busy schedule to spend time with members to witness their talents beyond the call of duty.

"I took a decision to spend time with you, to get a better understanding of what you do when you are happy. And i can see in the SAPS you have everything. I am very proud of this blue uniform. When we leave here today, lets continue to do what we do best which is to ensure that we continue the fight against crime"

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya emphasized the importance of ensuring the physical and emotional well-being of members.

"We hope that our members are well rejuvenated and ready to carry on with their constitutional mandate which is to serve and protect the people of SA. Platforms such as these are key to ensuring that members relax and take a break from their often challenging working environment. To all who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this event, we say thank you for all your hardwork"

The 2019 Polmusca winners are as follows:

The Mthombeni award is awarded to the province that has aligned activities of their choir/band to the strategic objectives of visible policing: Northern Cape

1. Exhibitions

3- Western Cape

2- Kwa Zulu Natal

1- Gauteng

2. Poitjiekos

3- Gauteng

2- Mpumalanga

1- Western Cape

3. Ball Room Dance

3- Free State

2- Gauteng

1- Kwa Zulu Natal

4. Indigenous groups Traditional Music

3- Head Office

2- Eastern Cape

1- Mpumalanga

5. Bands (Prescribed piece)

3-Western Cape

2- Northern Cape

1- Mpumalanga

Bands (Own choice)

3- Northern Cape

2- Gauteng

1- Mpumalanga

Overall winner bands

3- Gauteng

2-Northen Cape

1- Mpumalanga

6. Choral Music (Western Piece)

3- Eastern Cape

2- Gauteng

1- Limpopo

Choral music (African Piece)

3- Mpumalanga

2- Free State

1- KwaZulu Natal

Choral Category (Own choice)

3- Head Office

2- Kwa Zulu Natal

1- Northern Cape

Overall Choral winners

3- Gauteng

2- Kwa Zulu Natal

1- Northern Cape

The 28th Polmusca Unity Festival is set to take place in Mpumalanga in September 2020 during heritage week.