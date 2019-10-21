Mozambique: Nyusi and Frelimo Win in Maputo City

Maputo — Incumbent Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi won last Tuesday's presidential election in Maputo City with almost 70 per cent of the vote, while the ruling Frelimo Party did less well in the parliamentary election, winning just under 62 per cent.

The chairperson of the city elections commission, Ana Chemane, declared the results, tabulated from the 982 polling stations in the city, on Sunday.

The results in detail were:

Presidential election:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 276,087 (69.23 per cent) Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 91,471 (22.98 per cent) Daviz Simango (MDM) 29,471 (7.39 per cent)

Parliamentary election

Frelimo 242,105 (61.66 per cent).

Renamo 109,362 (27.85 per cent) MDM 30.646 (7.81 per cent).

These figures omit minor parties and candidates. There were no less than 23 minor parties standing in the parliamentary election. Between them they took about 2.6 per cent of the vote.

The turnout in the capital was around 52 per cent. About 1.9 per cent of the votes cast were blank and 1.5 per cent were invalid.

Unlike the rest of the country, voters in the capital only had two ballot papers, not three, to complete. In the other ten constituencies, there was also an election for the provincial assembly. There is no such assembly in the capital, because the whole of the city is one municipality, and a provincial assembly would needlessly duplicate the work of the existing municipal assembly.

Maputo city elects 13 deputies to the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic. By AIM's calculations, eight of these will be from Frelimo, four will be from Renamo and just one will be from the MDM.

At the ceremony, the head of the Frelimo central brigade allocated to Maputo City, Alcinda de Abreu, attributed Frelimo's victory to the hard work displayed by its members during the election campaign.

"We won because we deserved to win due to the work we did in publicising the main strategic lines of governance set forth in our manifesto, said Abreu.

No representative of either Renamo or the MDM was present at the ceremony. Both opposition parties have rejected the election results as fraudulent.

While there were certainly cases of intimidation, irregularities and fraud in other provinces, the election in Maputo City, as far as AIM can see, was fairly clean.