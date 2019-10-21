Mozambique: Nyusi Takes 60 Per Cent in Nampula

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 21 Oct (AIM) - Incumbent President Filipe Nyusi won Mozambique's general election held last Tuesday in the northern province of Nampula, with slightly more than 60 per cent of the vote, while the ruling Frelimo Party took 58 per cent of the parliamentary vote.

The results, announced on Sunday night by the chairperson of the Provincial Elections Commission (CPE), Daniel Ramos, at a public ceremony in Nampula city, were as follows:

Presidential election

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 546,487 (60.15 per cent<callto:546.487%20(43,47>)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 34,266 (3.95<callto:34.266%20(3,95> per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 314,445 (34.03<callto:314.445%20(34,03> per cent)

Mário Albino (AMUSI) 17,204 (1.87<callto:17.204%20(1,87> per cent)

Parliamentary

Frelimo 495,744 (58.5 per cent<callto:495.744%20(58,50>)

MDM 28,611 (3.38<callto:28.611%20(3,38> per cent)

Renamo 300,101(35.43<callto:300.101(35,43> per cent)

AMUSI 13.987(1.65 per cent)

Provincial Assembly election

Frelimo 555,204 (58 per cent<callto:555.204%20(58,00>)

MDM 33,060 (3.80<callto:33.060%20(3,80> per cent)

Renamo 314.605 (36.2 per cent<callto:314.605%20(36,20>)

AMUSI 17,378 (2 per cent<callto:17.378%20(2,00>).

A gaggle of minor parties stood in the parliamentary election, and their results were so derisory that they can be safely omitted. AMUSI (Action of the United Movement for All-Round Salvation) is a minor party in most of the country, but in Nampula, where it is based, it scores up to two per cent of the vote - enough to ensure that it will be represented in both the Provincial Assembly and in the national parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

AMUSI is a breakaway from the MDM, and its leader, Mario Albino, was once the MDM's Nampula provincial delegate.

The turnout in Nampula was about 45 per cent, considerably lower than the national turnout of 53 per cent.

As in the neighbouring province of Zambezia, several of the districts show an extraordinarily large number of blank ballots. Thus in Erati, 12.04 per cent of the presidential ballots were blank. In this district one in eight of the voters had gone to the polling stations solely to drop an unmarked paper into the ballot box.

In Mecuburi, 11.05 per cent of the votes were blank, in Meconta 7.6 per cent and in Murrupula 7.32 per cent.

Blank ballots are not protest votes: if a voter writes "None of the above", or ruder remarks on his ballot paper that counts as an invalid vote.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are two Nampula districts, Moma and Muecate, where not a single blank ballot and not a single invalid vote was cast. In about 220 polling stations, not a single voter made a mistake, or dropped an unmarked vote into the ballot box. So far there is no explanation for this strange phenomenon.

Nampula is the largest of the 11 provincial constituencies, and sends 45 deputies to parliament. On AIM's calculations, these will be 26 from Frelimo, 16 from Renamo, two from the MDM and one from AMUSI.

Both Renamo and the MDM boycotted the Sunday ceremony.