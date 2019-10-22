Sudan: Protesters in Khartoum Demand Justice for Massacre Victims

Photo: France24/YouTube
Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum and other cities on October 21, 2019 to mark the 55th anniversary of the 1964 ‘October Revolution’ that overthrew the junta of Ibrahim Abboud. The marches called for the National Congress Party of ousted President Omar Al Bashir to be banned.
21 October 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Naba Mohiedeen

Khartoum — Thousands of people marched in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities Monday to mark the October 1964 uprising that ended the dictatorship of Ibrahim Aboud. The protesters, however, focused on the present, and made demands that stem from the recent ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

They used the occasion to call for an independent investigation into the massacre on June 3, 2019, when dozens of people were killed as military forces cleared pro-democracy protesters away from the Defense Ministry in Khartoum.

Monday's demonstrations were backed by the Sudanese Professionals Association, which organized the protests that swept Bashir from power earlier this year. But they were initially organized by neighborhood committees and the families of the June 3rd victims.

Protester Najlaa Mohamed, crying and holding a Sudanese flag, said she is pessimistic the current military-civilian ruling council will get justice for the victims.

She added that protesters reject any kind of military representation in the new transitional government.

In addition, protester Ahmed Nasser says Bashir, who is facing corruption charges, needs to also be punished for his dictatorial 30-year rule.

The dissolution of the National Sudanese Congress Party — which supported Bashir for decades — was another of the protesters' demands.

However, the Freedom and Change Alliance published a communique asking the protesters to drop that idea, warning that chaos could erupt if Bashir supporters attacked the protest.

Ahead of the march in Khartoum, Sudan's military published a communique warning protesters and citizens not to get close to army headquarters and military facilities. Troops were deployed across the capital to protect strategic locations.

Sudan erupted in mass protests in December 2018 over high bread prices, but the demonstrations quickly morphed into calls for Bashir to step down.

A power-sharing agreement between the generals who ousted Bashir and protest leaders was signed in August to end eight months of turmoil and to lead the country until elections are held in 2022.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Sudan Renews Ceasefire Pact With Rebels, Lets in Aid
Leaders of Sudan's Rebel Movements Return to Negotiating Table
Sudan Peace Talks Going Well Despite Rebel Boycott
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.