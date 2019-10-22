Nigeria: Man Beats Up Bobrisky in Lagos Traffic

Photo: Bobrisky/Instagram
Bobrisky.
21 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky was on Monday beaten up by man who bashed his car in a Lagos traffic.

The cross-dresser was seen in the video attempting to stop the man from driving away after bashing his car and in the process of demanding rights, and trading accusations of who is at fault, Bob got physical with the driver that bashed his new ride.

Bobrisky is a Nigerian Internet personality who is known as a prominent cross-dresser in Nigeria, She/He is also known for her presence on social media app Snapchat and Instagram.

