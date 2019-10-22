Nigeria: Bandits Displace 17 Villages in Kaduna State

21 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Bandits have displaced 17 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the said incident happened on Sunday at about 1:00 pm.

NAN reports that the displaced persons, numbering about 2000, have taken refuge at LEA Birnin Yero Primary School.

One of the victims and village head of Unguwan Gibe, Jibrin Abdullahi told (NAN) that, "bandits came to our village to attack us at about 1:00 pm on Sunday.

"The problems started when vigilante decided to help the community to deal with the bandits in their hideout.

"The bandits don't allow us to go to the farm, the vigilantes wanted to bring an end to this, but when they reached the bandit's hideout they were overpowered and the bandits said since the community have decided to attack them we will not have peace."

He identified the villages that were displaced to include, Tura, Unguwan Gebi, Unguwan Dangauta, Unguwan Nayawu, Unguwan Makeri, Jagani, Sabon Gida, Dallatu, Unguwan Alhaji Ahmadu, Sabon Gari, Kusau, Gidan Sarkin Noma, Unguwan Pati, Unguwan Tofa and Sauran Giwa.

Also read: Wife pours hot water on husband's private parts for planning to take another wife

According to him, "I have three wives but only two are with me I don't know where the other wife is now, as you can see, about 2000 people are displaced."

The village head disclosed that due to the activities of the bandits they no longer go to the farm.

"I spent over N2 million on my farm, now for the past 25 days I can't go to the farm due to bandits activities."

Also, the Chief Imam of Izala Mosque, Ibrahim Usman, said the bandits had been terrorising the community even before Sunday's attack and called on the government to do the needful, to enable them to return home.

NAN reports that the refugees attempt to stage a demonstration by blocking the Kaduna-Zaria highway was thwarted by security agents.

The Imam pleaded with the victims to be law-abiding and not to take laws into their hands.

Also, the village head of Birnin Yero, Alhaji Umar Danyaro, where the victims are camped, described the situation as very unfortunate.

Danyaro said, "the bandits had been disturbing the people in their villages; on a daily basis they kidnap at will, kill, take away their goods and animals."

The District head of Rigachikun, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Sani, pleaded with the victims not to take the law into their hands and be patient, promising them that the situation would be addressed by the government.

NAN reports that officials of the State Emergency Management Agency were at the camp for on the spot assessment.

Vanguardnews

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.