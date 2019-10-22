Nigeria: Only Zakzaky Can Dialogue With Govt - Group

21 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has denied reports that it is open to dialogue with the Federal Government over the continued ban of the sect's activities.

The sect said only their leader, Ibraheem Zakzaky can dialogue with the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by Suhailah Ibraheem Zakzaky on behalf of the IMN leader, the sect clarified an earlier statement credited to the 'shi'ite leader', Malam Yakubu Yahya Katsina on the dialogue with the Federal Government, explaining that he is not the sect's leader.

The statement reads:

"Before the Zaria massacre, no one sought any dialogue with the Leader. All the government did was just to attack us. And since then, there have been repeated attacks on different occasions killing and maiming many.

"Actually, sometime last year and recently before the medical trip to India the government sought to dialogue with the movement. And our Leader Shaikh Zakzaky H was informed and he appointed some persons to dialogue with them. The first delegation comprised of Professor Dahiru Yahya, Professor Abdullah Danladi, Dr. Yusha'u Shehu, Engineer Yahya Gilima and Engineer Yunus Lawal. On the second occasion, which is recently before the medical trip, the Leader appointed the following persons:

"Professor Dahiru Yahya, Professor Abdullah Danladi, Malam Shuaib Isa Ahmad, Shaikh Halliru Maraya, Pastor Yohana Buru and Professor Shehu Maigandi. In fact, the second meeting was what resulted in the government allowing for the Shaikh and his wife to seek medical care in India, though the authorities sabotaged that and abruptly returned them into illegal detention without any treatment or any arrangement for their treatment elsewhere.

"If the government wishes to have any further discussions, the second delegation delegated by the Leader himself can still be contacted.

"And finally, we are not the ones attacking the government. But on the contrary, we are subject of tyranny, oppression and aggression. We are only practicing our religion as we understand it. So if the aggressor decide to stop the aggression and instead dialogue with us, then we are ready to do so, under the directives of our esteemed Leader, Shaikh Zakzaky H."

