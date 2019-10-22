Rwanda: Rusizi Grenade Victims Discharged

The four people who were wounded during a grenade blast in Rusizi District over the weekend have been discharged from hospital as investigations to identify the culprits continue, police have said.

On Saturday, an unidentified person, who is still at large, hurled a grenade in Kamembe in Rusizi District in Western Province, injuring four people, police said in a statement.

The Commissioner for Public Relations and Media, CP John Bosco Kabera, told The New Times on Monday that the victims, all adult males who had been rushed to Gihundwe Hospital in Rusizi District for treatment, had been discharged.

"The wounded were discharged in the night of the same day [the grenade was exploded]. They sustained minor injuries from fragments that hit them on body areas such as arms, and forehead," he said, adding that security organs were still hunting for the criminals.