Rwanda: UN Police Course Opens in Musanze

A cohort of 25 police officers from the Rwanda National Police on Monday started a three-week United Nations (UN) Individual Police Officers Course at the Rwanda Peace Academy in Musanze District.

The course is being conducted under the auspices of the UN through its Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The course, according to officials, seeks to prepare and equip officers with relevant knowledge and skills that will enable them to perform the requisite police duties once deployed to UN missions as individual police officers.

Some of the officers from Rwanda National Police who are attending the United Nations (UN) Individual Police Officers Course . Courtesy

While officially opening the training, Col. Jill Rutaremara, the Director of Rwanda Peace Academy, revealed that some of the UN mission areas are characterised by a breakdown in law and order, which require individual police officers to possess certain competencies for them to help bring back peace and security.

Some UN mission areas, Rutaremara added, are challenged by weak and ineffective institutions.

"Under such operational environment, you will be required to make significant contribution to building and or mentoring local police personnel," he told the course participants.

"You will also be required to search for and arrest criminal suspects some of whom may be hiding among the population. This may apply to human beings, illicit arms, materials and substances under the custody of criminal elements."

Rutaremara added that participants that they will be required to contribute to road safety and to collaborate with the local community and other security agencies in preventing and fighting crime.

"Needless to mention, you will also prepare and submit written reports and also communicate verbally to your superiors, stakeholders and partners."

Rutaremara went on to say that while in peacekeeping missions, the individual police officers might encounter situations where they will have to navigate their way.

Trainees welcomed the course, saying they were confident of representing their country well when assigned to participate in any UN peacekeeping mission.