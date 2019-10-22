Rwanda: Female Students Urged to Be More Competitive in Business

Young women have been advised to be more competitive and to look out for available business opportunities to create an impact in their respective communities.

This call was made during a public lecture themed "Inspiring Young Women through Innovative Enterprise Development." held over the weekend at Mount Kenya University.

The lecture, held at the university's Kigali Campus in Kicukiro District, was the inaugural event of the new "Talent to Entrepreneurship" series, an initiative of the university.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer at safaricom, Rita Okuthe

Prof. Simon Gicharu, the founder of Mount Kenya University said that this programme was one of the innovations they have in place to nurture the students' different talents to help them succeed in life beyond the university.

Speaking at the event, Rita Okuthe, the head of enterprise development at Safaricom Limited in Kenya said that women should not let being female make them act or think less than men.

"You are capable individuals who can achieve anything you set out to do, you just happen to be women," Okuthe said.

Rwanda Development Board, Idda Murangira

She also urged the women to invest their time in research on what they want to do before they venture into their respective fields of interest, saying that it is always important for one to venture into something they understand better.

Okuthe also agitated for women to be elevated into position of leadership along the corporate ladder, saying that they are as capable as their male counterparts.

"Women should be promoted and put in position of power because they are as good as the men and it should not be just be because they are women," Okuthe continued.

Stella Tushabe, a renowned saxophonist who shared with the young women her story advised them to take the first step and seize the opportunities out there.

"All you have to do is step out," Tushabe said.

Fashion models, Winnie Kalisa

Okuthe also mentioned the need of mentors and sponsors for one to achieve success.

"You need a mentor, someone that is ahead of you in the field you are venturing in. You also need a sponsor, someone who will be your voice and provide opportunities for you."

She advised the young women to be more rational and to have at least one male in the two positions as men are according to her, more rational than women.

Prof. Mwangi Peter Wanderi

The women were also advised to focus on one venture at a time, and give it all their time and energy.

According to Okuthe, one cannot succeed if are distracted by something on the side.

Winnie Kalisa, an entrepreneur and former model who also spoke at the event echoed the same message saying "once you juggle things, it is easier to lose focus on both of the ventures."