South African Musician Dope St Jude's Track Used in Trailer for New Apple TV Show

Cape Town — South African musician Dope St Jude's song, Grrrl Like is being featured in a promotional clip for new series, Dickinson.

The show will be featured on subscription streaming service, Apple TV+, and stars Hailee Steinfeld as famous poet Emily Dickinson.

Dope St Jude posted their reaction about the song being used in the trailer saying in part: " So my track Grrrl Like is the soundtrack to the Dickinson trailer, a show about the life of poet Emily Dickinson. I am ecstatic because she was a pretty huge deal to me as a teenager."

