Sudan to Partakes in Russia - Africa Summit in Sochi

Khartoum — Sudan will participate in sessions of the Russian -African Summit, set to take place in Sochi October 23-24 by a high-level delegation to be led by Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan , Chairman of the Sovereign Council.

Expert in international relations, Dr Osama Mohamed said in a statement to SUNA that Sudan participation in this Summit would be an ample opportunity to be seized for reflecting the major political transformations the Sudan is going through , especially after success of the glorious December revolution and formation of the interim period institutions, disclosing that the event would also be chance for Sudan to showcase its tremendous potentialities in areas of economic resources and investment opportunities.

He called for intensifying efforts for encouragement of foreign companies to invest in Sudan via reform of investment laws and making favourable environment to ensue flow of foreign investments into the country.

Dr Osama indicated to close cooperation between Khartoum and Moscow , referring to exchange of visits between officials in the two countries and their role in cementing bilateral relations.