Sudan: Hamdok - October Revolution Was Qualitative Starting Point for Sudanese People's Revolutions

21 October 2019
Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, affirmed in his speech to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the glorious October Revolution, that this revolution was considered a qualitative starting point in the field of the Sudanese popular revolutions, and it was revolutions in which tyranny, hegemony and oppression were defeated every time, and the values of freedom and democracy have triumphed through purely popular sacrifices, indicating that the people have never hesitated for realizing change and paid high prices for its achievement throughout history.

He said that these sacrifices alone are sufficient for the resolve to prolong this immediate victory, and to sponsor it until it becomes stronger, and until these values become a fixed habit that is not broken by looting or disruption by a coup or absence with a setback.

The Prime Minister stressed that these values must be sustainable and consolidated along with justice, equity, peace, stability and development, pointing out that revolutions in Sudan did not come in coincidence, and that victories are not luck, nor the sacrifices are transient wounds.

He referred to the diversity of peaceful processions in the December Revolution (2018), which have carried the banner from the September uprising in (2013), affirming that the September revolution was the culmination of a popular struggle that continued for years, as the struggle of the people who are carrying the responsivity from generation to generation, and that October Revolution was renewed in April.

