Sudan: Nabil Adeeb, Head of Committee Probing Sit-in Dispersal

Photo: SUNA/Radio Dabanga
Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the head of the Sudanese delegation to the Juba peace talks, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’, SRF chairman El Hadi Idris, and South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the signing ceremony in Juba today (SUNA)
2 October 2019
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Sunday appointed a renowned lawyer Nabil Adeeb head of an independent committee to probe the June 3rd brutal dispersal of the sit-in where thousands of civilians, mostly youth, were camping in the adjacent of the Army General Command.

The committee is to revisit the finding of a previous commission formed by the Transitional Military Council. The findings of that commission were rejected by the civil society and youth organizations saying its works were biased.

Nabil, who started his career as a lawyer in 1970, received his Master degree in law from Cairo University in 1976. He has been the elected chair of the Lawyers Democratic Front since 1998.

Known widely as human rights activist and defender, Nabil is a member of the executive committee of the Arab Organization for Human Rights and the President of the Sudanese Human Rights Monitor group, established after signing of Naivasha Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005. In 2016 he was awarded the European Union Human Rights' decoration. He also received an honorary doctorate from the Sudanese Al-Ahfad University for his relentless efforts in defending human rights and advocating legal reforms.

