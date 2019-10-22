Kenya: Shame of Makeshift Media Centre at Safari Sevens

20 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Organisers of the annual Safari Sevens rugby tournament were forced to 'upgrade' the press centre on Sunday following an uproar from journalists covering the tournament at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

On Saturday, a container that houses a gymnasium was concerted to a press centre but the media found it empty with nowhere to set up their equipment.

There was also no electricity supply, leaving the scribes struggling with the gadgets.

"This is a disgrace. These people appear not to value the media," a disgruntled journalist told Nairobi News.

Several journalists took to social media to publicly complain while others vowed to stay away in protest.

Come Sunday, the same venue had been fitted with chairs and a power source.

Several teams from Zambia, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Russia and Burundi are competing in this tournament which normally climaxes in a partying and fanfare.

