Kenya: Ambani, Okumbi Fired Following Wazito's Latest League Defeat

20 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Wazito FC have reportedly fired their entire technical bench following a below-par start of the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season.

Nairobi News understands the club's head coach Fred Ambani, his assistant Hamisi Abdalla and Technical Director Stanley Okumbi have been asked to leave.

The money-bags technical director Solomon Alubala was however not available for comment.

The team's technical bench's future was thrown into doubt after the club owner Ricardo Badoer hinted at changes following Saturday 4-2 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz.

"Congrats to Kakamega Homeboyz for their win. They deserved it while our defence looked like they spent too much time at KFC. I apologize to our fans and promise we will work on making the changes needed," wrote Badoer on Twitter.

BAD BLOOD

Further, there have been reports of bad blood between Ambani and Okumbi, who doubles up as the U20 national team coach, and has managed Harambee Stars in the past.

The two are reported to have clashed over team selection ahead of the clash against Homeboyz.

Newly-promoted Wazito are currently placed 13th on the 18-team league standings on the league standings.

This is considered an underachieving record considering Badoer and Alubala's investment in the squad at the start of the season.

