Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Affirms Government Commitment to Realize Revolution Goals

21 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, pointed out that the civilian government accomplished in the past 90 days a number of measures aimed to reinforce the civilian rule and to achieve the goals of the glorious revolution, adding that collective efforts are required to turn into reality all the objectives of the revolution.

Addressing the Sudanese people Monday on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the glorious October Revolution, Dr. Hamdok said that achieving freedom requires adoption of urgent legal reforms, indicating that the judicial institutions and relevant bodies are now amending and enhancing the laws and setting alternative projects that keep pace with the change and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people to live freely in opinion, expression, organization and assembly.

He stressed that the issue of peace is pivotal to the revolution government, because peace is associate with the issue of democratic transformation, as well as economic development.

He said the transformation of the conflict and war zones into safe zones will be directly reflected in development because these areas are rich with the resources that their exploitation will help achieving the desired economic growth and exporting the surplus.

Dr. Hamdok said that the government has succeeded in formation of the Supreme Council for Peace and establishment of the Commission for Peace, referring to the agreement reached on the peace negotiation axes, which are the setting of the security arrangements, the economic and social development legislations and the governance and administration, affirming the government keenness to take into account the visions of stakeholders and the war-affected people at all areas.

