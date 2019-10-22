Sudan: Hamdok - Issue of Justice Is Matter of Principle, but Not Aspect for Political Gain

Photo: SUNA/Radio Dabanga
Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the head of the Sudanese delegation to the Juba peace talks, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’, SRF chairman El Hadi Idris, and South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the signing ceremony in Juba today (SUNA)
21 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, affirmed that the issue of justice for the government is not a matter of political gain, but a matter of principle that includes restitution of rights and grievances, healing of wounds and providing compensations to the victims during the past 30 years, appreciating assumption of a woman to the position of the Chief Justice for the first time in the history of Sudan.

He said in his address to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of October Revolution that the government has started to remove the aspects of empowerment from the former state institutions and bodies, and established an independent commission for investigation in the sit-in dispersal and the incidents at it that amounted to violations of the rights and dignity of citizens in the vicinity of the General Command in Khartoum andin the states, adding that another committee was also set up with regard to those dismissed from the civil service.

He pointed out that an agreement was reached on establishment of a country office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which will greatly assist in providing technical assistance to the government in the field of human rights, as well as monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in all Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok has referred to the foreign tours that were made for the return of Sudan to the international community and to convey the message on the importance of establishing health relations between Sudan and other countries in the world that are based on the exchange of benefits, the respect of orientations and to create trust on Sudan as a civilian and democratic state that aims to have a positive presence at the international forums and a source of good, but not an exporter of evil and harm to the others.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

