Sudan: SRF Rebels, Sudan Govt Sign Agreement in Juba

Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the head of the Sudanese delegation to the Juba peace talks, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’, SRF chairman El Hadi Idris, and South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the signing ceremony in Juba today (SUNA)

Juba — The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, an alliance of Sudanese armed movements) and the Sudanese transitional government, today signed an agreement in the South Sudan capital of Juba, paving the way for the launch of talks for peace in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The agreement is the result of intense negotiations between the two parties over the past few days, brokered and hosted by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, who was present at today's signing ceremony.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sudanese government Sovereign Council by Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the head of the Sudanese delegation to the Juba peace talks, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'.

SRF chairman El Hadi Idris signed on behalf of the alliance of Sudanese armed movements.

Cessation of hostilities

The political agreement also includes an agreement renewing the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes. The government will also deliver humanitarian assistance from inside and outside Sudan to conflict-affected areas.

The parties agree to negotiate all issues related to the Sudanese crisis, including areas of armed conflict, national issues, and specific issues.

The government is holding a separate talks with the Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz El Hilu.

On Friday the SPLM-N El Hilu and the Sudanese transitional government reached an agreement on a roadmap for peace negotiations concerning South Kordofan.