Kenya Wary of Rwanda, Egypt Ahead of Continental Cup

20 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

National beach volleyball teams are wary of Rwanda and Egypt ahead of the Continental Cup-cum-Sub Zonal Olympic qualifiers at a yet-to-be-decided venue.

Kenya men's team are drawn in Group 8 alongside Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan, while the women's team have Egypt, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan to contend with.

Team's coach Patrick Owino said Rwanda and Egypt pose a serious threat to his charges.

Owino, however said they have played their competitors in both genders before and they know exactly what to expect.

"We have the training program and we just await the confirmation of the dates and place where the event will be staged. But I suspect the competition might be held in late December or early January," noted Owino.

Owino at the same time said they already have one pair in place in each team and they will be out to add another pair.

"Luckily the pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too have been training together for quite some time now and they have featured in some events. They took silver during the African Games in Morocco and settled for bronze during the inaugural Africa Beach volleyball Games in Cape Verde and I believe they are at a good place."

"The experienced duo of James Mwaniki and Ibrahim Odour who have also been together for a while now boast of a fifth place finish during the Cape Verde event and with all the experience and exposure they have had, I know they will do well," added Owino.

