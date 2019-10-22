Kenya: Gor Mahia Captain Demoted

20 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango will not be part of the team that will take on Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at Afraha Stadium.

The pair has not returned to the club after the international break and are reported to have walked out amid unfulfilled promises from the management over unpaid salaries. Both players were part of the Harambee Stars team that lost 0-1 to Mozambique at Kasarani last Sunday.

"It's not my job to know whereabouts of players but the team manager (Jolawi Abondo) has briefed me that Onyango and Muguna are no longer picking his calls and communicating with him. I don't know if they have valid reasons for that but I take it as an act of indiscipline," Gor coach Steven Polack told Nation Sport on Saturday.

Polack has moved with speed to appoint Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi as captain and assistant respectively ahead of Sunday's Kenyan Premier League match against Sharks.

"As at now they are suspended until after meeting with the club management on the way forward. I have therefore handed the armband to Joachim Oluoch and he will be deputized by Charles Momanyi. We are good as a team and well prepared for the match against Kariobangi Sharks," assured Polack.

A source close to the club told Nation Sport that there has been unrest among the playing unit due to empty promises from the management over the two-months salaries owed.

Gor is in financial crisis following the exit of shirt sponsor SportPesa. Despite their challenges, K'Ogalo are unbeaten in the league this season and could return top with victory over Sharks.

