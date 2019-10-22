South Africa: Dear South Africa, You Don't Have to Be Misaligned With Everything

22 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nomatter Ndebele

Do we really have to be angry or annoyed that people across our country are making the effort to connect, to be more compassionate and to exercise kindness?

Over the past few days, I have spent much of my internet time scrolling through the #ImStaying Facebook group. For those of you who haven't heard or are "so over Facebook", #ImStaying is an open group on Facebook where hundreds of people share their stories or experiences of why they are staying in South Africa, at a time where many people are leaving the country. (By the way, not everyone is leaving because things are going "downhill".)

On Monday, a few colleagues and I had a brief chat about the group. The general feeling was that it was a refreshing side of South Africa, and it was good to see positive interactions and people choosing to be a part of something, rather than immediately unaligned. However, after emerging from a Twitter storm, my jaded self commented, "Let's see how long it is before people find a reason to hate this group."

I don't know if I spoke it into existence, but enter stage left an article by Solly Moeng titled "Good for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.