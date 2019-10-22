South Africa: Dear South Africa, You Don't Have to Be Misaligned With Everything

opinion

Do we really have to be angry or annoyed that people across our country are making the effort to connect, to be more compassionate and to exercise kindness?

Over the past few days, I have spent much of my internet time scrolling through the #ImStaying Facebook group. For those of you who haven't heard or are "so over Facebook", #ImStaying is an open group on Facebook where hundreds of people share their stories or experiences of why they are staying in South Africa, at a time where many people are leaving the country. (By the way, not everyone is leaving because things are going "downhill".)

On Monday, a few colleagues and I had a brief chat about the group. The general feeling was that it was a refreshing side of South Africa, and it was good to see positive interactions and people choosing to be a part of something, rather than immediately unaligned. However, after emerging from a Twitter storm, my jaded self commented, "Let's see how long it is before people find a reason to hate this group."

I don't know if I spoke it into existence, but enter stage left an article by Solly Moeng titled "Good for...