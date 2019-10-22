Malawi: Mutharika Says Will Meet Putin - Malawi Leader Departs for Russia-Africa Summit

President Peter Mutharika has left the country to attend a three- day Russia- Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

The summit which is the first of its kind, scheduled for October 23-25, will focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

In his remarks, the President stated that he is looking forward to creating new favorable ties with the Russian federation.

"It is important that Malawi and Africa as a whole should keep on expanding their international ties in the global community to help strengthen economic cooperation and growth," said Mutharika.

The President further said he will have a meeting with the Russian President, Vladmir Putin and five companies to discuss investment in different sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure.

"In addition to forging bilateral relations with Russia, I look forward to connecting with the European community as a whole to promote economic development," he explained.

The Russia-Africa Summit will also contribute towards the overall objective of addressing the aspirations of African countries as encapsulated in Agenda 2063.