South Africa: Mashaba Resignation Aftermath - Things Are Gonna Get Chaotic in Big South African Cities

analysis

The DA may try to somehow hold things together. The ANC's Gauteng provincial government might try to take Joburg into administration. The DA could well go to court. There could be long periods of no real governance at all.

The election of Helen Zille as chair of the DA's federal council and the subsequent resignation of Herman Mashaba as the mayor of Johannesburg could be a harbinger of important developments. For the moment, there is much focus on the personalities and many questions about Zille's agenda, Mashaba's ire and DA leader Mmusi Maimane's future.

These events may be a direct reaction to the results of May's national elections. Taken together with the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB), SA politics may be about to enter another, even more complex phase, with more actors, more parties, and more agendas.

Mashaba had made it clear that he would take decisive action if Zille won the DA's federal council chair position over the weekend. On Monday he kept his promise and announced he would resign as mayor of Joburg and as a councillor in Joburg for the party.

He said this was also because some in the DA had strongly criticised his decision...