Nigeria: HIV, Others - Nigeria Pledges $12 Million to Global Fund

22 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Federal Government has pledged $12 million to the Global Fund to tackle HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

A statement from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS yesterday said Nigeria made the commitment during the sixth replenishment conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), in France.

The conference brought together leaders from all over the world.

The amount pledged was a 20% increase from previous amounts.

The government also said it was committed to increasing domestic resources for health and disease programmes.

