Zimbabwe: First Lady Leads Churches in Anti-Sanctions March

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Christians from various religious denominations will on Friday join other Zimbabweans in a march against illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

This was announced by Reverend Dr Lucky Mutanga at the launch of the National Day of Prayer at State House yesterday.

The march on Friday follows a declaration by Sadc Heads of State and Government at their Summit in Tanzania in August, that the whole region stands in solidarity with Zimbabwe in her fight against illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

People are expected to gather at Robert Mugabe Square at 6am and then march to the National Sports Stadium.

"As the church, we are saying sanctions must go and as we fast today (yesterday) we are saying sanctions must go," Dr Mutanga said.

"They don't discriminate against anyone men, women, boys or girls. We will therefore join the nation together with the First Lady on Friday to march and say sanctions must go.

"The world should know that Zimbabweans are against sanctions and if there is anyone who is saying that we want them they should know that the person is lying."

Bishop Comfort Wutawunashe of the Family of God Church said they would lobby the whole world to support Zimbabwe's fight against sanctions.

"We have organised a Zimbabwe Sanctions Relief Petition and we are appealing to the whole world to join us in the fight against sanctions.

"We also urge political players to desist from calling for sanctions as a weapon of political contestation," said Bishop Wutawunashe.

Bishop Veronica Kwati echoed the same sentiments and called for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

"As churches we are going to join the nation in the anti-sanctions crusade. Our First Lady will march with us and she has been leading the churches in prayer.

"With God, nothing is impossible and with Amai by our side, we will pray together and pray together to God so that he comes to our rescue. Prayer is the answer and we will pray until something happens.

"Also as Churches we pray for peace and harmony in the country," said Bishop Kwati.

Bishop Regina Katsande of the Christian Marching Church, who was part of the organising team for the National Day of Prayer, called on all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers on Friday.

In an interview, Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Apolonia Munzverengwi, who also attended the national prayer meeting, said the illegal sanctions were causing untold suffering to every citizen in the country.

"The illegal sanctions imposed on the country are affecting everyone, they are hurting our economy," she said.

"As a country there is nothing we can do without funding or without relationship with other countries, but the damage that has been caused by these sanctions to the country is hurting even babies.

"There is need for us to fight as a nation and these sanctions are not targeting individuals, but are affecting everyone regardless of political affiliation. We are seeking for divine intervention therefore we want to thank our First Lady for spearheading this national prayer event. This is the time for sanctions to go and time for everyone to march against these sanctions."