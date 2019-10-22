Zimbabwean Healthcare System - 'A Silent Genocide'

22 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nomatter Ndebele

Dr Peter Magombeyi is a testament to the fact that seeking healthcare services in Zimbabwe is as dangerous as truth-telling. Magombeyi, who was abducted a month ago after leading demonstrations against the intolerable conditions that healthcare givers in Zimbabwe are working under, is recuperating in SA after seeking care for a medical condition associated with his abduction. He spoke to Maverick Citizen.

According to Dr Peter Magombeyi, the salaries of doctors in Zimbabwe have been slashed from $1,800 a month to a mere $80. This left doctors unable to sustain themselves and their families. Many of them cannot even afford to pay for transportation. The drastic salary cut was never communicated to doctors officially: the news came via an SMS notification.

The decrease in salaries is speculated to be a consequence of switching from the US dollar to the RTGS dollar, Zimbabwe's new currency. With the prices of essential commodities soaring by nearly 1,000%, Zimbabwe's economy is at an all-time low, leaving most of the population unable to afford basic living expenses.

Resources such as fuel are scarce, and the country is in the throes of rolling power cuts, some lasting up to 18 hours. Many patients have been turned...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

