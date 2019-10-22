Malawi: Bushiri Foundation Aids MP Bandawe's Stalled Humanitarian Projects

21 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

In its continued efforts to support humanitarian projects globally, Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) has come to the rescue of stalled humanitarian projects championed by Dedza East Member of Parliament Patrick Bandawe.

Bandawe has been involved in several humanitarian works in his constituency including, among others: constructing boreholes, paying school fees for disadvantaged learners and supporting the elderly.

SBF Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Zgambo, told Nyasa Times that they received a proposal from Bandawe and, as a board, they felt it important to partner with him.

"We are a humanitarian organisation and, part of what we do, is to support individuals and small organisations involved in humanitarian work.

"We have so many proposals, not just from Malawi. We scrutinized them and Bandawe's project is among those we approved at this point in time. He is running small but meaningful and impactful initiatives and he requested for K10 000 million but looking at the scale of his focus, we approved K13.8 million," he said.

Zgambo has called upon other stakeholders to complement their efforts by supporting initiatives that are tackling poverty in our communities regardless of gender, race or political affiliation.

So far the Foundation has managed to rescue many jeopardized individuals people through humanitarian aid ranging from maize distribution to small scale business fortification in the country.

The Foundation is currently providing humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe through distribution of maize to needy families.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

