Rwanda: 20 Students Selected for Huawei ICT Competition

20 students have been selected to participate in this year's "Seeds for the Future" program at its preliminary stage.

It is a competition that attracts university students to design Information and Communication Technology-related solutions.

Huawei, the organisers are a Chinese solutions provider. It is the second time the firm will be holding such a competition in Rwanda.

The 20 students were selected from the University of Rwanda, University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB), INES Ruhengeri, and Kigali Independent University (ULK).

Next week eight students with the best IT project proposals will be selected among the 20 students who will then will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, LTE, and cloud computing, and offer them opportunities for hands-on practice in Huawei's most advanced labs, said the organizers.

Organizers also pointed out that the final 8 winners to be selected will travel to China early next November.

"The travels will serve as an opportunity to experience what other innovators are doing in China," said Toni Yangshengwan, Huawei Rwanda Country Director.

As it was the previous year, Yangshengwan said that that they were focusing on the local ICT talent development.

"The students submitted proposals on patent sectors such as health, commerce, transport, agriculture, and education. And indicating how they would integrate IT as a solution to make this nation an innovative hub," said an official from the Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

The Huawei Seeds for the future program is a global CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), programme launched in 2008 to Provide hands-on training to students in countries Huawei operates.

They have worked with over 400 universities worldwide with Over 50,000 applications of students since inception. It is aimed at cultivating and nurturing ICT talents worldwide.