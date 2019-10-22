Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa, Rwanda's Envoy to Grace Service Excellence Awards

22 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Panashe Chikonyora

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Rwanda's ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni will headline guests at this years' Zimbabwe Service Excellence Awards.

The event, which is being organised by the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ), will see Zimbabwean corporates that have excelled in customer service being recognised for their efforts.

According to the organisers, at least 500 delegates are expected to attend the event, which is running under the theme 'The Magic of Service".

CCAZ publications and events officer Gamuchirayi Makedenge said the 8th edition of the Zimbabwe Service Excellence Awards will be held on October 25.

"Zimbabwe's leading service providers, organisations and individuals will be awarded for service excellence in several sectors across the private and public sectors. These awards are hosted annually to recognise, promote and award service excellence," she said.

"The Service Excellence Awards have become a key catalyst in improving the competitiveness in customer service in the country where they have made a significant impact since their introduction seven years ago."

CCAZ came up with the Service Excellence in 2011 with the aim of promoting service excellence.

"The awards also help promote call centre industry development which is key for job creation in Africa," added Ms Makedenge.

Similar awards are hosted annually by CCAZ's sister body, the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) in other countries namely Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia and Swaziland among others.

According to the latest edition of the National Customer Satisfaction Index report, which is published by CCAZ's sister firm, the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) in partnership with Select Research (Pvt) Limited, customer experience has become the new battleground as prices and products can be copied but not quality customer experience.

In view of this, organisations must grab this opportunity and focus on customer experience since high quality service helps create customer loyalty and retention which in turn enhances a business' profitability.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Entertainment
East Africa
Southern Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.