Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa, Rwanda's Envoy to Grace Service Excellence Awards

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Rwanda's ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni will headline guests at this years' Zimbabwe Service Excellence Awards.

The event, which is being organised by the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ), will see Zimbabwean corporates that have excelled in customer service being recognised for their efforts.

According to the organisers, at least 500 delegates are expected to attend the event, which is running under the theme 'The Magic of Service".

CCAZ publications and events officer Gamuchirayi Makedenge said the 8th edition of the Zimbabwe Service Excellence Awards will be held on October 25.

"Zimbabwe's leading service providers, organisations and individuals will be awarded for service excellence in several sectors across the private and public sectors. These awards are hosted annually to recognise, promote and award service excellence," she said.

"The Service Excellence Awards have become a key catalyst in improving the competitiveness in customer service in the country where they have made a significant impact since their introduction seven years ago."

CCAZ came up with the Service Excellence in 2011 with the aim of promoting service excellence.

"The awards also help promote call centre industry development which is key for job creation in Africa," added Ms Makedenge.

Similar awards are hosted annually by CCAZ's sister body, the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) in other countries namely Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia and Swaziland among others.

According to the latest edition of the National Customer Satisfaction Index report, which is published by CCAZ's sister firm, the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) in partnership with Select Research (Pvt) Limited, customer experience has become the new battleground as prices and products can be copied but not quality customer experience.

In view of this, organisations must grab this opportunity and focus on customer experience since high quality service helps create customer loyalty and retention which in turn enhances a business' profitability.