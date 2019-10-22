Rwanda: Mugisha Wins Byemayire Memorial Race

20 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Samuel Mugisha timed his sprint to perfection as he claimed this year's Lambert Byemayire Memorial race in Huye District on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who was winning his first race in Rwanda Cycling Cup this year, edged Jean-Eric Habimana and Janvier Rugamba on the line.

Each of the three riders used two hours, 40 minutes and 31 seconds to cover the 112km circuit race, a whole 20 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Dukuzumuremyi and Swaibu Kagibwami who completed top five.

"I am excited to win this race. It was tough," said Mugisha, noting that it could have gone to any of the top three but his tactical experience was superior compared to his sprint rivals.

In men's junior category, Elysee Bikorimana was the winner, followed by Jean-Bosco Hategekimana whereas Pacis Baraka completed the podium.

Rwanda international Diane Ingabire beat off stiff competition from her Benediction Excel Energy teammate Valentine Nzayisenga to clinch the top honors in women's section, with both riders using a time of one hour, 49 minutes and 48 seconds to ride the 67.2km distance.

After the prize-giving ceremony, the riders and officials laid a wreath on Byemayire's grave and observed a minute of silence.

Until his death in November 2016, Lambert Byemayire was the president of the Huye-based Cycling Club for All and vice-president of Rwanda Cycling Federation.

Men's elite category

1. Samuel Mugisha

(DiData) 2h40'31"

2. Jean-Eric Habimana

(Fly Cycling) 2h40'31"

3. Janvier Rugamba

(Les Amis) 2h40'31"

4. Dukuzumuremyi

(Fly Cycling) 2h40 '51"

5. Swaibu Kagibwami

(Les Amis) 2h40'51"

Men's junior category

1. Elysee Bikorimana

(Benediction) 2h6'47"

2. J.B. Hategekimana

(Les Amis) 2h6'47"

3. Pacis Baraka

(CCA) 2h7'12"

4. Muhawenimana

(Benediction) 2h7'12"

5. Etienne Tuyizere

(Nyabihu) 2h7'12"

Women

1. Diane Ingabire

(Benediction) 1h49'48"

2. Valentine Nzayisenga

(Benediction) 1h49'48"

3. Diane Ishimwe

(Benediction) 1h50'23"

4. Josiane Mukashema

(Benediction) 1h53'37"

5. Claudette Nyirarukundo

(Benediction) 1h56'52"

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.