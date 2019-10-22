Botswana: Election Preparations in Kanye in Full Swing

21 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thuso Kgakatsi

Kanye — Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) official in Kanye, Ms Ndio Gaopotlake, says the commission is prepared for the general elections tomorrow.

Ms Gaopotlake said in an interview that her office coordinated the three constituencies of Kanye South, Kanye North and Moshupa-Manyana with a total of 60 756 voters.

Ms Gaopotlake said the three constituencies had a total of 137 polling stations, with 41 in Kanye North, 49 in Kanye South and 47 in Moshupa-Manyana.

She said voting of polling officers was successfully done without any challenges.

"As a way of ensuring fair, transparent and timely elections, which are the values of the IEC, we are committed to treating all involved in elections equally, in a fair and transparent manner," she said.

She noted that they had so far inducted the polling agents, who would be observing on behalf of the candidates and to familiarise them with the conduct of the elections.

She further advised that on the day of elections, no person shall be allowed to canvas for votes, shout slogans, solicit votes from any voter, or exhibit, wear or tender any notice of any symbol, badge, photograph or party card.

She also shared that according to section 114 of the Electoral Act, no person was allowed to organise or participate in any meeting intended to promote the candidature of any person, at any time within a radius of 1 000 metres from a polling station.

Ms Gaopotlake also advised those who had lost or misplaced their voting cards to visit the nearest IEC office for the duplicate card, adding that they should ensure the they have their up to date identity cards in place, as they will be needed on the day of election.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.