Botswana: Election Preparations in Kanye in Full Swing

Kanye — Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) official in Kanye, Ms Ndio Gaopotlake, says the commission is prepared for the general elections tomorrow.

Ms Gaopotlake said in an interview that her office coordinated the three constituencies of Kanye South, Kanye North and Moshupa-Manyana with a total of 60 756 voters.

Ms Gaopotlake said the three constituencies had a total of 137 polling stations, with 41 in Kanye North, 49 in Kanye South and 47 in Moshupa-Manyana.

She said voting of polling officers was successfully done without any challenges.

"As a way of ensuring fair, transparent and timely elections, which are the values of the IEC, we are committed to treating all involved in elections equally, in a fair and transparent manner," she said.

She noted that they had so far inducted the polling agents, who would be observing on behalf of the candidates and to familiarise them with the conduct of the elections.

She further advised that on the day of elections, no person shall be allowed to canvas for votes, shout slogans, solicit votes from any voter, or exhibit, wear or tender any notice of any symbol, badge, photograph or party card.

She also shared that according to section 114 of the Electoral Act, no person was allowed to organise or participate in any meeting intended to promote the candidature of any person, at any time within a radius of 1 000 metres from a polling station.

Ms Gaopotlake also advised those who had lost or misplaced their voting cards to visit the nearest IEC office for the duplicate card, adding that they should ensure the they have their up to date identity cards in place, as they will be needed on the day of election.

Source : BOPA