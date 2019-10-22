South Africa: Cape Town's Daily Water Consumption Exceeds Daily Target

Photo: Pexels
(file photo).
21 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Cape Town's water consumption this week has exceeded the current 650 million litres per day limit.

The City's Member of Mayoral Committee for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said dams supplying Cape Town are currently sitting at 79.7% of storage capacity, a drop of 1% from the previous week.

Collective water consumption for last week was up to 657 million litres per day.

"After an extended period where Cape Town as a whole was exceeding our water savings target, we have for the first time, since the implementation of current water restrictions, exceeded the targeted level of water consumption.

"We caution residents to keep a closer eye on consumption levels over the coming weeks and react appropriately if the upward trend in consumption continues. Dams have now dropped slightly below the 80% mark, with the decline anticipated to accelerate over the summer months. This year so far, has been another drier-than-average year, and assuming this trend will continue, it is important society remains conscientious of its water use," said Limberg.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Dam Levels Drop, Water Consumption Rates Rise in South Africa
Water-Storing Football Fields Give Drought the Boot
'Substantial' Amounts of Microplastics Found in Gauteng Water
Drought Still Grips Cape Town Despite Heavy Rains, Floods
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.