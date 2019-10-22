Zimbabwe: Southerton Land Row Spills Into High Court

22 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Chimutambgi

Southerton residents have approached the High Court seeking an urgent interdict to stop the development of residential stands in a recreational park in Bexley Circle.

Through their lawyers, Mapondera and Company Legal Practitioners, Mr Andrew Makahamadze and Mr Richard Jack, who are representing the residents, argued that changing the land use of the area was an infringement on their rights and that of their children who use the playground.

They cited the director of housing, the Harare City Council and the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing as the first, second and third respondents respectively.

"The activities of all respondents are contrary to the very basic tenants of town planning and stand to prejudice us the residents of Southerton," said Mr Makahamadze as the first applicant.

"The respondents are acting contrary to the provisions of the law and must be interdicted from such conduct." The second applicant, Mr Jack, alleged that the respondents had breached the promise that they made to leave another open space, Gilwell Square, for recreational purposes to replace Bexley Circle.

Mr Jack alleged that the third respondent did not respond to the letter they wrote to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, as the authority, to stop the change of land use.

The respondents are yet to respond to the application.

