Sudan: Tawer Says Constitutional Document Is Reference for Transitional Period

Dmazine — Member of Sovereign Council, Dr Siddiq Tawer said the Constitutional Document is the constitution of interim period.

This came he was addressing a joint meeting between the state government and the state security committee in Damazine, capital of Blue Nile State on Monday.

He added that the Constitutional Document was the governor , , approved and published in the state official gazette.

Dr Tawer mentioned that the Document's chapter(15) is pertaining with peace arrangements and demonstrates peace strategy of the interim government.

He called all to read the Document's chapter(15) to know their responsibilities and parts concerning achievement of peace.