South Africa: Roelofsen Ton Puts Dolphins in Strong Day 1 Position

Pietermaritzburg — A fluent maiden CSA 4-Day Domestic Series century from Grant Roelofsen helped the Dolphins to 234 for four before bad light just after tea brought an early end to day one against the Cape Cobras in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Roelofsen missed the Dolphins' previous game after he didn't recover from a concussion sustained in the first game of the season against the Titans. He scored a half-century for the Dolphins in that game, then doubled that on Monday.

"I missed the previous game so I was able to put in some hard work last week and I am glad that it paid off," Roelofsen said.

"Hopefully we can get out there on Tuesday morning and rebuild and take the innings as deep as possible for the team."

Having spent a number of season at Hollywoodbets KZN Inland before breaking into the Dolphins side, Roelofsen knows what the conditions are going to be like.

"It's a typical Maritzburg wicket I think. It's on the slow side but there are runs out there if you apply yourself and if you bowl the right areas there is something in the wicket for the bowlers too.

"We would have liked to only be three down but we have scored well today and will look to build on it tomorrow," he added.

Roelofsen opened the batting with Vaughn van Jaarsveld and the pair were not together long before the latter nicked off the second delivery of the day.

Marques Ackerman was his traditionally attacking self coming in at three, however the Cobras bowlers were able to throttle his intent and that forced a lose shot where he skied a Jason Smith delivery to mid-off for 35.

It was a crucial partnership in the greater scheme of the match. Their eighty run stand came in just over seventeen overs.

Match-saver in their previous encounter Cody Chetty made six and captain Khaya Zondo added ten which pegged that Dolphins back to 138 for four.

Andile Phehlukwayo joined Roelofsen and they made merry in good batting conditions in the afternoon session.

Roelofsen went to a maiden CSA 4-Day Domestic Series hundred, before Phehlukwayo went to a first half century of his season.

The pair's partnership was at 96 with Roelofsen 113 not out and Phehlukwayo 61 not out when the clouds became heavier and the umpires called the players from the field.

In the 63 overs that the Dolphins batted they amassed 234 for four.

SUMMARY OF THE SCORE - Dolphins v Cape Cobras

1st Innings

Dolphins 234 for four (Grant Roelofsen 113* Andile Phehlukwayo 61* Marques Ackerman 35)

Source: Sport24