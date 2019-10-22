Angola/Gambia: Saul Marreh Could Return for Gambia Against Angola

Sulayman Marreh could hand Gambia a much needed boost with his return to international football highly likely after picking up an injury.

The 23-year-old was initially named in Gambia's provisional squad up against Angola and Djibouti but a last-gasp abrasion sustained during session for his Belgian top club AS Eupen meant gaffer Tom Siantfiet relying on others in the middle of the park.

An ex-Watford and Real Valladolid, the erstwhile Samger FC starlet has only played once under Saintfiet which came in the 1-1 stalemate with Algeria last September.

In his absence, the Belgian tactician had tried numerous players in the defensive midfield role including traditional centre-back Bubacarr Sanneh in a mismatch that has seen Scorpions resort to unprepossessing football devoid of fluidity.

However, Sulayman looks in line to be part of the Scorpions contingent to face Angola 13th November 2019 after his club coach confirms he has recuperated but not hundred percent first time.

'He has recovered but not hundred percent. He will be there soon,' As Eupen coach Benat San Jose said over the weekend.