Gambia's Bobb Quits Italian Serie A's Chievo for Third Tier Football

After three years at Serie A Chievo, Gambia Yusupha Bobb has thrown the chance of playing top flight football to sign for a third tier side, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The former Hawks playmaker was considered one for the future when he signed for Chievo first team but found play time hard to come by leading to his loan to five different clubs in the three years he'd been at the Flying Donkeys.

The loan moves were sanctioned to get him arsenal ready for possible integration into Chievo's first team which comes on grounds of merit and a gaffer's trust in youthful players.

However, under the current Chievo coach, the club has taken a shift in ambition, relying more on ready-made buys than granting chance to their reserve players.

It's for such a drive which triggered the departures of Ali Sowe and Lamin Jallow with Yusupha now the third Gambian to head out of the exit door.

He has been without a club since end of his loan move this June hence his exclusion in Gambia's games versus Angola and Djibouti.

Those torrid times of clubless-ness has come to an end following the defensive midfielder's decision to join Calcio Lecco an Italian third tier outfit over the weekend.

At third-from-bottom Calcio, Bobb will hope for a career re-launch.