Gambia: After Picking First International Belt, Gambian Boxer Kebbeh - 'I'm Glad to Have a Great Trainer'

21 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sweden-based Gambian boxer Tijan Kebbeh has given the thumbs-up to his compatriot trainer Iman Bijilo after grabbing the Universal Boxing Organisation Lightweight belt over the weekend.

Kebbeh represented Gambia domestically and across Africa before heading to Sweden to up his game there.

He has just a single defeat in six professional fights prior to adding another to his name on last Saturday.

The 36-year-old sent his Bosnian opponent packing to snatch the belt.

In the lead up the duel, Kebbeh, also dubbed The Black Cobra, sparred with several experienced boxers in a bid to prepare for his adversary who has seventeen (17) professional fights.

'Preparations for the fight was good,' he tells Foroyaa Sport from abroad yesterday.

He said: 'We (I and my Gambian coach) had a good training camp going around to meet other fighters and have sparring with them which helped us a lot because the guy we were fighting has experience with record of 17 professional fights, which make it very exciting fight.

'For me, with six(6) professional fights only one lost, I'm very glad that I have a great trainer who is also a Gambian. I have been working with my manager to get me good fights, and trying to make sure we get more time to prepare for the fight, info in time, like one month before.'

