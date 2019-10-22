Gambia: EU Special Rep. for Human Rights Visits Gambia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday received the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore and delegation in his office in Banjul.

He was accompanied to the Foreign Ministry by the Ambassador of the European Union, Attila Lajos, Ms. Breda Lee, Political Advisor, Ms. Luisa Ragher, Head of Division at the European External Action Service, Ms. Luigia Di Gisi, Policy Officer at the European External Action Service and Ms. Lidia Lapinska, Policy Coordinator at the European External Action Service.

Discussions centered on Democracy and the general Human Rights situation of the country, priorities of the Gambia's Foreign Policy, Security Sector Reform, drafting of the new Constitution by the Constitutional Review Commission and increased visibility for European Union activities in the Gambia.

The Minister also received in audience H.E. Cessouma Minata Samate, Commissioner for Political Affairs of the African Union Commission. She informed the Minister that the purpose of their mission to the country was to participate in the African Union / European Union Human Rights dialogue which was held from the 15th to 16th October 2019.

She said the Special Technical Committee on Migration meeting will this year be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from the 8th to 11th of November; that the Gambia is slated to host the subsequent Special Technical Committee on Migration meeting.

Commissioner Samate renewed the AU's commitment in supporting the Gambia in the areas of transitional justice, capacity building and institutional reform.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.