Gambia: EU Special Rep. for Human Rights Visits Gambia

21 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday received the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore and delegation in his office in Banjul.

He was accompanied to the Foreign Ministry by the Ambassador of the European Union, Attila Lajos, Ms. Breda Lee, Political Advisor, Ms. Luisa Ragher, Head of Division at the European External Action Service, Ms. Luigia Di Gisi, Policy Officer at the European External Action Service and Ms. Lidia Lapinska, Policy Coordinator at the European External Action Service.

Discussions centered on Democracy and the general Human Rights situation of the country, priorities of the Gambia's Foreign Policy, Security Sector Reform, drafting of the new Constitution by the Constitutional Review Commission and increased visibility for European Union activities in the Gambia.

The Minister also received in audience H.E. Cessouma Minata Samate, Commissioner for Political Affairs of the African Union Commission. She informed the Minister that the purpose of their mission to the country was to participate in the African Union / European Union Human Rights dialogue which was held from the 15th to 16th October 2019.

She said the Special Technical Committee on Migration meeting will this year be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from the 8th to 11th of November; that the Gambia is slated to host the subsequent Special Technical Committee on Migration meeting.

Commissioner Samate renewed the AU's commitment in supporting the Gambia in the areas of transitional justice, capacity building and institutional reform.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Human Rights
West Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Gambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.