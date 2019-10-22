Sudan: National Independent Investigation Committee Formed

21 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok issued a decision forming a National Independent Committee to probe violations committed on June 3, 2018 and scene of the Army HQs and different states of Sudan.

The Committee comprises , according to the decision announced by Minister of Culture and Information , FaisaL Mohamed Salih at SUNA Press Forum Sunday evening , lawyer , Nabil Adeeb as chairperson, senior counsel, Osman Mohamed Osman as rapporteur , Sohaib Abdul-Latif(criminal prosecution)as alternate rapporteur ,col. Ismat Abdalla Mohamed Taha as member and Ahmed Al-Taher Al-Nur as member

The decision determines task and power of the committee in investigation with purpose of identifying persons responsible of the sit-in dispersal through inciting or participation or compliance or commission of any other violations , in addition to identifying and counting number of martyrs , injured and the persons went missing , financial losses nd the affected persons.

The Prime Minister decision determines power of the committee in recalling any person, government official, regular forces affiliate or employee with purpose of giving testimony or investigation nad requesting any information concerning the investigation from the persons mentioned above.

The decision gives the committee right to solcit technical aid from African Union through Foreign Ministry and that the Prime Minister has right to relieve any of its member and replaced him with other.

The decision also stipulates commitment of the committee with professional standards in investigation and obliges ministries of defence, interior and health as well as director of general intelligence service to facilitate task of the committee.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.