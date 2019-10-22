Sudan: National Independent Investigation Committee Formed

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok issued a decision forming a National Independent Committee to probe violations committed on June 3, 2018 and scene of the Army HQs and different states of Sudan.

The Committee comprises , according to the decision announced by Minister of Culture and Information , FaisaL Mohamed Salih at SUNA Press Forum Sunday evening , lawyer , Nabil Adeeb as chairperson, senior counsel, Osman Mohamed Osman as rapporteur , Sohaib Abdul-Latif(criminal prosecution)as alternate rapporteur ,col. Ismat Abdalla Mohamed Taha as member and Ahmed Al-Taher Al-Nur as member

The decision determines task and power of the committee in investigation with purpose of identifying persons responsible of the sit-in dispersal through inciting or participation or compliance or commission of any other violations , in addition to identifying and counting number of martyrs , injured and the persons went missing , financial losses nd the affected persons.

The Prime Minister decision determines power of the committee in recalling any person, government official, regular forces affiliate or employee with purpose of giving testimony or investigation nad requesting any information concerning the investigation from the persons mentioned above.

The decision gives the committee right to solcit technical aid from African Union through Foreign Ministry and that the Prime Minister has right to relieve any of its member and replaced him with other.

The decision also stipulates commitment of the committee with professional standards in investigation and obliges ministries of defence, interior and health as well as director of general intelligence service to facilitate task of the committee.