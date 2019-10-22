Sudan: Tawer Announces Package of Development Projects for Blue Nile State

Damazine — Member of Sovereign Council, Dr Siddiq Tawer announced during his current visit to Blue Nile State package of development projects in areas of education, water, road, and production for the State.

This came while he was heading meeting of the State's Cabinet in presence of the State' security committee.

Dr Tawer said Blue Nile distinguishes by historical and cultural dimension. And a centre of diversity in Sudan but it , he elaborated , has suffered protracted war and its brunt of displacement , refuge and migration.

He said Blue Nile has experienced injustice for decades its people denied rights so that the state deserve special concern.

Dr Tawer said he came to Blue Nile to meet with its officials, see the situations,, share its people concern and to think together over how to find solutions to the problems.

On peace issue, the member xof sovereign council indicated to steps made according to the Constitutional Document which set peace as top priority for trnasitioanl period and accordingly, he added, the government made intensive contacts and began negotiation with the armed movements in declaration of principles and strategic steps on managing the negotiation were agreed.

He stated that the on-going negotiations being held between parties as one family and as a government, he added, we are optimistic and we have genuine desire to reach peace that be satisfactory to all sons of Sudan and the war and conflict-affected people.

Dr Tawer referred to big concern he touched from armed struggle movements with reaching comprehensive peace.