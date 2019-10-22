Sudan: Member of Sovereign Council Lauds Efforts of Blue Nile State Government

21 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazine — Member of Sovereign Council, Dr Siddiq Tawer has commended efforts of government of Blue Nile State and state officials in all states of Sudan for confronting on behalf of the federal government bodies pressing requirements that subjected them to many things that affected their morale.

This came while he was addressing a meeting that drew together the State's cabinet and security committee members.

Dr Tawer pointed to dereliction due to 30-year long policies which, he added, had nothing to do with interests of citizens.

He referred to social responsibility of companies operating in mining field in Blue Nile State and importance of allocating 15% of budges for social responsibility.

Tawer said Blue Nile was the biggest producer of gold and electricity in Sudan so that , he elaborated, rate of production should earmarked for interest of the state.

