South Africa: Reeza Helps Lions Regain Their Roar in Kimberley

21 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A 15th career century by Reeza Hendricks helped the Lions score 300-plus for the first time in 2019/20 as they bossed the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Knights in Kimberley on Monday.

Batting at No 3, the Proteas right-hander struck an unbeaten 107 (182 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) to help the defending champions amass 316 for four at the Diamond Oval.

There were also strong half-centuries by debutant Joshua Richards (80 off 102 balls, 14 fours) and Dominic Hendricks (76 off 208 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) - contributions that ensured there was no repeat of the lowly scores of 215, 119, 152 and 217 the visitors had recorded in their previous games.

Here the Lions were dominant from the time they won the toss and elected to bat first in the Northern Cape.

Richards and Dominic Hendricks were dominant, the former the aggressor and the latter the anchor, with the pair putting on 110 for the first wicket.

A stand of 108 then followed for the next wicket as Dominic helped Reeza put their side in total control.

Mbulelo Budaza (1/82) eventually managed to break that stand by taking out the former as three wickets fell relatively quickly, the impressive Gerald Coetzee (2/43) getting Kagiso Rapulana (8) and Rassie van der Dussen (9) falling to Patrick Kruger (1/37).

But an unbroken 59-run partnership between Reeza and Nicky van den Bergh (26) ensured that control remained in the hands of the Lions.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

