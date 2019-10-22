Nigeria: Abia Police Nab 346 Crime Suspects, Arraign 258

Umuahia — The Abia State Police Command has continued to record success in its war against criminal elements operating in the state with 346 crime suspects arrested in the last eight months.

Out of the number of those arrested, 258 suspects representing 75 percent of the arrested crime suspects, have been charged to courts with the cases at various stages in the courts.

Figures released by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Etim Ene Okon, showed that the crime suspects in police net are 102 kidnappers, 96 armed robbers, 128 cultists and 20 motorcycle snatchers. The police within the same period rescued 57 kidnap victims, recovered 53 stolen vehicles, 18 motorcycles while 110 firearms and 212 ammunition were also recovered.

Meanwhile, the CP has assured the state that the people would have a peaceful 2019 Christmas and New Year celebration during which period many people return home for the festivities.

He gave the assurance when he received a delegation of Abia State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, who paid him a courtesy visit to commend the efforts of the police in keeping the state safe.

Okon, who assumed duties as Abia CP in February this year, said his assurance was based on the fact that "we are well prepared," adding that the police command had started making preparations for peaceful yuletide since August.

According to him, the preparations were hinged on operation order in every area command and division, specifying how the personnel would be deployed.

He called on the public "to do things that will build confidence in the Nigerian police force so that they will serve you better" in line with their mandate to maintain law and order.

Earlier, the state youth leader of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Okey Paul Nwankwo, who led the delegation, said they were impressed with the work rate of Abia State police and the policing strategies of the commissioner.

Nwankwo said: "It is noteworthy to state that the rate of violent crimes like kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery has drastically reduced," adding that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) has become more effective and focused in combating violent crimes.